BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

NKOREA-US DETAINEES — North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma. Sent 290 words, developing.

PHILIPPINES-MILITANT SIEGE — A Malaysian militant who helped lead and finance the siege of a southern Philippine city is believed to have been killed as the local jihadis aligned with the Islamic State group become increasingly constricted after a month of fighting, the military chief said. By Jim Gomez. Sent 680 words, photos.

SKOREA-CORRUPTION SCANDAL — A South Korean court sentenced a longtime friend of ousted President Park Geun-hye to three years in prison for using her presidential ties to unlawfully get her daughter into a prestigious Seoul university. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 340 words, photos.

MONGOLIA-PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION — Mongolians will vote for a new president on Monday in a race pitting a horse salesman against a former judo star and a nationalist wanting to gain more from the country's mineral wealth. While Mongolia has been an oasis of democratic stability in recent decades, its politics have grown fractious amid an economic crisis and accusations of corruption. By Grace Brown. Upcoming 800 words, photos by 0830 GMT.

SKOREA-LONGEST BIKE PATH — In a country where bikes are either a poor man's transportation or a weekend workout for spandex-clad racers, the longest and most highly engineered network of car-free paths in the world is being built through dense evergreen forests, down wildflower-lined river valleys and over steep mountain crests. By Martha Mendoza and Youkyung Lee. Sent 1,100 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-TALIBAN — In a message ahead of the Muslim holiday of Eid al Fitr, the Afghanistan Taliban leader said a planned U.S. troop surge would not end the protracted war, vowing to fight on until a full withdrawal of NATO troops. Sent 290 words.

PAKISTAN — A powerful bomb went off near the office of the provincial police chief in southwest Pakistan, killing at least four people. By Abdul Sattar. Sent 350 words, photos.

JAPAN-US NAVY-COLLISION — A rear admiral has been named to head the U.S. Navy's investigation into a collision off Japan that took the lives of seven sailors aboard the USS Fitzgerald. Sent 120 words, photo.

KOREAS-TENSIONS — South Korean President Moon Jae-in observed a test-firing of a new midrange missile the country is developing to cope with growing threats from North Korea. By Kim Tong-Hyung. Sent 380 words, photo.

THAILAND-POLITICS — Thailand's military-installed parliament passed a bill that allows the ruling junta to continue to impose its policies after it holds elections and officially relinquishes power. Sent 290 words.

CHINA-TOY CROSSBOWS — Powerful mini-crossbows that shoot toothpicks and needles are the new must-have toy for schoolkids across China — and a nightmare for concerned parents and school officials. Sent 200 words.

NEW ZEALAND-QUEENSTOWN DRUNK DRIVING — A newspaper in a busy New Zealand resort town has decided to take a stand against drunken driving by filling its front page with the names, ages and alcohol readings for people convicted of the offense. By Nick Perry. Sent 470 words, photo.

AUSTRALIA-OBIT-DARREN SIMPSON — Darren Simpson, who at 21 became Britain's youngest ever Young Chef of the Year and has been a television chef and food writer, has died in Australia, his family said. Sent 390 words.

FINANCIAL

CHINA-ONLINE VIDEO CRACKDOWN — Three popular Chinese internet services have been ordered to stop streaming video after censors complained it contained improper comments on sensitive issues. The move prompted a sell-off in the U.S.-traded shares of Sina Corp. and its microblog service, Sina Weibo. By Joe McDonald. Sent 440 words.

MALAYSIA-PROTON-GEELY — The Chinese owner of Sweden's Volvo Cars will inject $40 million into Malaysia's Proton as part of its purchase of a key stake in the automaker, an executive of the Malaysian company said. By Eileen Ng. sent 470 words, photos.

THAILAND-LINE SHOP — The text-messaging service Line plans to inaugurate an indoor digital theme park in Thailand's capital, seeking to squeeze maximum advantage from its popularity in the country. By Kaweewit Kaewjinda and Kankanit Wiriyasajja. Sent 310 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are ending the week on a subdued note with most indexes little changed, as the price of oil halted its decline to hover near its lowest level in almost a year. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 480 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk will be David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.