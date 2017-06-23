  1. Home
Trump and Saudi king rely on 30-something son, son-in-law

By Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/23 16:15

FILE- In this Saturday, May 20, 2017, file photo, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, right, walks with Ivanka Trump at the Royal

In this Wednesday, June 21 , 2017 photo released by Al-Ekhbariya, Mohammed bin Salman, newly appointed as crown prince, left, kisses th

FILE- In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Ministe

FILE- In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump and Saudi Defense Minister and Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bi

WASHINGTON (AP) — If there's one thing President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's king have in common, it's that they view pushing their policies as a job for family.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman this week elevated his son Mohammed bin Salman to crown prince, setting him on course to become the next Saudi king. Trump relies heavily on son-in-law Jared Kushner to advance his agenda, the closest thing to a royal assist that the U.S. can muster.

Kushner was in the Mideast this week meeting with Israeli and Palestinian leaders in an attempt to restart dormant peace talks.

For that effort to succeed, Kushner will need the backing, or at least the quiet support, of Saudi Arabia — now under the reins of the crown prince, also known as MBS.