Taipei Zoo panda Yuan Zai to celebrate 4th birthday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Yuan Zai (圓仔), the first panda born in Taiwan, will mark his fourth birthday with a party on July 6, the Taipei Zoo announced Friday.

The female animal, whose name can also be read as Inya in Taiwanese, was the first offspring of Tuan Tuan (團團) and Yuan Yuan (圓圓), two pandas who arrived from China in 2008.

The Taipei Zoo said that on July 6 between 10 a.m. and 12 noon, fans of the once popular panda cub could come and sing “Happy Birthday” to the now-grown giant panda. The fans, whether small or large, would be allowed to write down their birthday wishes for the animal and would receive souvenir items, zoo officials said.

On the day Yuan Zai was born, the zoo held its first-ever open-door evening, though most of public and media attention at the time was focused on the panda.

The first such birth in Taiwan triggered a wave of pandamania, with each move of the newborn being shown on TV news broadcasts, while her life at the zoo was later shown live over the Internet, allowing fans to witness her first attempts at climbing a tree trunk or munching on bamboo. As pandas do, Yuan Zai spent most of her time sleeping though.

In 2014, Yuan Zai won a “world panda personality award” thanks to support from more than 200,000 online voters in Taiwan and abroad.