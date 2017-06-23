  1. Home
McConnell faces hunt for GOP votes for Senate health bill

By ALAN FRAM and RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/23 15:45

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has finally unwrapped his plan for dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law.

Now he's facing his next challenge — persuading enough Republicans to back the measure.

Passage would move President Donald Trump and the GOP closer to one of their marquee pledges — erasing Obama's 2010 statute. But a defeat would be a bitter and damaging blow to Trump and his party.

McConnell drafted the measure after spending weeks seeking middle ground between conservatives seeking an aggressive repeal of Obama's statute and centrists warning about going too far.

The bill would cut and redesign the Medicaid program for low-income and disabled people. It would erase taxes on higher earners and the medical industry that helped Obama's law expand coverage by roughly 20 million Americans.