BC-BBA--AL Top 10

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|AGarcia ChW
|69
|266
|40
|91
|.342
|Judge NYY
|68
|248
|63
|82
|.331
|Dickerson TB
|70
|288
|52
|94
|.326
|Altuve Hou
|72
|276
|47
|89
|.322
|Bogaerts Bos
|68
|270
|44
|87
|.322
|JoRamirez Cle
|70
|268
|47
|86
|.321
|SCastro NYY
|70
|284
|52
|91
|.320
|Hosmer KC
|71
|269
|39
|82
|.305
|Smoak Tor
|71
|241
|43
|73
|.303
|Correa Hou
|67
|261
|48
|79
|.303
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Springer, Houston, 21; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 57; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; Cano, Seattle, 48; 5 tied at 47.
|Pitching
JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6.