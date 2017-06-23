BC-BBA--AL Top 10

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/23 15:48
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
AGarcia ChW 69 266 40 91 .342
Judge NYY 68 248 63 82 .331
Dickerson TB 70 288 52 94 .326
Altuve Hou 72 276 47 89 .322
Bogaerts Bos 68 270 44 87 .322
JoRamirez Cle 70 268 47 86 .321
SCastro NYY 70 284 52 91 .320
Hosmer KC 71 269 39 82 .305
Smoak Tor 71 241 43 73 .303
Correa Hou 67 261 48 79 .303
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Springer, Houston, 21; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; KDavis, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 57; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Pujols, Los Angeles, 51; AGarcia, Chicago, 51; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 51; Upton, Detroit, 49; Cano, Seattle, 48; 5 tied at 47.

Pitching

JVargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; ESantana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6.