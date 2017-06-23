Watch ole 'Bandit' run: Fans assemble to mark movie's 40th

ATLANTA (AP) — They had a long way to go and a short time to get there, but hundreds of fans in Trans Ams have put the hammer down and made it to Atlanta to celebrate the 40th anniversary of "Smokey and the Bandit."

About 350 cars this week retraced actor Burt Reynolds' wild beer run from the Texas-Arkansas line to Atlanta in the movie that roared into pop culture in 1977. Some truckers also took part in "Snowman's Run," named for singer Jerry Reed's sidekick character.

They've all congregated in Jonesboro, Georgia, the town 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Atlanta where much of the movie was filmed.

This weekend, fans plan to recreate some of the movie's memorable scenes, including an attempt by a stunt driver to jump 150 feet (46 meters) in a Trans Am.