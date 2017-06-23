BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0794

Thursday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 502 010 100—9 18 0 Minnesota 000 000 000—0 7 0

Quintana, Petricka (7), Beck (8) and K.Smith; Turley, Boshers (1), Belisle (3), Breslow (5), Busenitz (7), Gimenez (9) and Gimenez, J.Castro. W_Quintana 4-8. L_Turley 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Abreu, Frazier.

___

Toronto 000 040 000— 4 11 1 Texas 123 100 22x—11 11 1

Stroman, Valdez (5), Beliveau (8) and Maile; M.Perez, Leclerc (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos. W_M.Perez 4-6. L_Stroman 7-4. HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Napoli, Gomez 2.

___

Houston 280 001 010—12 13 1 Oakland 000 012 060— 9 12 1

Paulino, Hoyt (6), D.Diaz (8), Feliz (8), Devenski (9) and Gattis; Hahn, J.Smith (3), Brady (6), Axford (9) and Maxwell. W_Paulino 2-0. L_Hahn 3-5. Sv_Devenski (3). HRs_Houston, Reddick, Gonzalez, Marisnick.

___

Los Angeles 102 001 420—10 11 0 New York 140 000 000— 5 8 3

Chavez, Petit (5), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Severino, Shreve (7), Betances (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Petit 2-0. L_Severino 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Maybin. New York, Judge.

___

Cleveland 022 001 001—6 13 0 Baltimore 110 000 001—3 9 0

Clevinger, McAllister (6), Logan (7), Goody (7), B.Shaw (8), Miller (9) and Gomes; Miley, Bleier (6), Ynoa (7) and Castillo. W_Clevinger 3-3. L_Miley 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Gonzalez. Baltimore, Smith.

___

Detroit 001 020 030—6 10 0 Seattle 032 000 40x—9 8 0

Norris, Rodriguez (7), C.Bell (8) and Avila; Moore, Povse (8), Zych (8), Cishek (9) and Zunino. W_Moore 1-0. L_Norris 4-5. Sv_Cishek (1). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera, Kinsler. Seattle, Cano 2.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 000 000 010—1 4 3 Philadelphia 100 020 02x—5 7 1

C.Martinez, Bowman (7), Siegrist (8) and Molina; Nola, Neshek (8), L.Garcia (9) and Rupp. W_Nola 4-5. L_C.Martinez 6-6. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong. Philadelphia, Joseph, Galvis.

___

Pittsburgh 100 100 000—2 4 0 Milwaukee 200 010 10x—4 11 1

Nova, Marinez (8) and E.Diaz; C.Anderson, Hughes (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy. W_C.Anderson 6-2. L_Nova 7-5. Sv_Knebel (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco. Milwaukee, Shaw.

___

Arizona 014 400 010—10 11 0 Colorado 100 000 020— 3 7 0

Godley, Chafin (8), Hoover (8), De La Rosa (9) and Mathis; Senzatela, Oberg (6), McGee (8), Ty.Anderson (9) and Murphy. W_Godley 3-1. L_Senzatela 9-3. HRs_Arizona, Owings, Goldschmidt. Colorado, Blackmon.

___

Chicago 020 312 030—11 16 0 Miami 010 000 000— 1 7 0

Arrieta, Duensing (8), Pena (9) and Contreras; Locke, McGowan (5), Tazawa (6), Wittgren (7), Worley (8) and Realmuto, Ellis. W_Arrieta 7-5. L_Locke 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell, Contreras, Bryant. Miami, Ozuna.

___

San Francisco 032 010 032—11 15 1 Atlanta 201 180 00x—12 16 1

Cain, Morris (5), Crick (5), Kontos (8) and Hundley; J.Garcia, Hursh (5), Motte (6), Krol (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Hursh 1-0. L_Cain 3-7. Sv_Johnson (14). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Posey, Panik. Atlanta, Adams, Adams, Markakis, Phillips.

___

New York 100 101 000—3 7 1 Los Angeles 003 000 30x—6 6 1

Matz, Sewald (7), Blevins (7), Salas (7) and d'Arnaud; Ryu, Hatcher (6), Dayton (7), P.Baez (7), Avilan (8), Jansen (8) and A.Barnes. W_P.Baez 1-0. L_Sewald 0-2. Sv_Jansen (16). HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud. Los Angeles, Pederson, Turner, Hernandez.