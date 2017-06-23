BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|502
|010
|100—9
|18
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|0
Quintana, Petricka (7), Beck (8) and K.Smith; Turley, Boshers (1), Belisle (3), Breslow (5), Busenitz (7), Gimenez (9) and Gimenez, J.Castro. W_Quintana 4-8. L_Turley 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Davidson, Abreu, Frazier.
|Toronto
|000
|040
|000—
|4
|11
|1
|Texas
|123
|100
|22x—11
|11
|1
Stroman, Valdez (5), Beliveau (8) and Maile; M.Perez, Leclerc (7), Claudio (8) and Chirinos. W_M.Perez 4-6. L_Stroman 7-4. HRs_Texas, Chirinos, Napoli, Gomez 2.
|Houston
|280
|001
|010—12
|13
|1
|Oakland
|000
|012
|060—
|9
|12
|1
Paulino, Hoyt (6), D.Diaz (8), Feliz (8), Devenski (9) and Gattis; Hahn, J.Smith (3), Brady (6), Axford (9) and Maxwell. W_Paulino 2-0. L_Hahn 3-5. Sv_Devenski (3). HRs_Houston, Reddick, Gonzalez, Marisnick.
|Los Angeles
|102
|001
|420—10
|11
|0
|New York
|140
|000
|000—
|5
|8
|3
Chavez, Petit (5), Bedrosian (7), Middleton (8), Hernandez (9) and Maldonado; Severino, Shreve (7), Betances (7), German (8) and G.Sanchez. W_Petit 2-0. L_Severino 5-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Maybin. New York, Judge.
|Cleveland
|022
|001
|001—6
|13
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|000
|001—3
|9
|0
Clevinger, McAllister (6), Logan (7), Goody (7), B.Shaw (8), Miller (9) and Gomes; Miley, Bleier (6), Ynoa (7) and Castillo. W_Clevinger 3-3. L_Miley 3-5. HRs_Cleveland, Gonzalez. Baltimore, Smith.
|Detroit
|001
|020
|030—6
|10
|0
|Seattle
|032
|000
|40x—9
|8
|0
Norris, Rodriguez (7), C.Bell (8) and Avila; Moore, Povse (8), Zych (8), Cishek (9) and Zunino. W_Moore 1-0. L_Norris 4-5. Sv_Cishek (1). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera, Kinsler. Seattle, Cano 2.
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|3
|Philadelphia
|100
|020
|02x—5
|7
|1
C.Martinez, Bowman (7), Siegrist (8) and Molina; Nola, Neshek (8), L.Garcia (9) and Rupp. W_Nola 4-5. L_C.Martinez 6-6. HRs_St. Louis, DeJong. Philadelphia, Joseph, Galvis.
|Pittsburgh
|100
|100
|000—2
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|200
|010
|10x—4
|11
|1
Nova, Marinez (8) and E.Diaz; C.Anderson, Hughes (7), J.Barnes (8), Knebel (9) and Bandy. W_C.Anderson 6-2. L_Nova 7-5. Sv_Knebel (12). HRs_Pittsburgh, Polanco. Milwaukee, Shaw.
|Arizona
|014
|400
|010—10
|11
|0
|Colorado
|100
|000
|020—
|3
|7
|0
Godley, Chafin (8), Hoover (8), De La Rosa (9) and Mathis; Senzatela, Oberg (6), McGee (8), Ty.Anderson (9) and Murphy. W_Godley 3-1. L_Senzatela 9-3. HRs_Arizona, Owings, Goldschmidt. Colorado, Blackmon.
|Chicago
|020
|312
|030—11
|16
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|7
|0
Arrieta, Duensing (8), Pena (9) and Contreras; Locke, McGowan (5), Tazawa (6), Wittgren (7), Worley (8) and Realmuto, Ellis. W_Arrieta 7-5. L_Locke 0-3. HRs_Chicago, Russell, Contreras, Bryant. Miami, Ozuna.
|San Francisco
|032
|010
|032—11
|15
|1
|Atlanta
|201
|180
|00x—12
|16
|1
Cain, Morris (5), Crick (5), Kontos (8) and Hundley; J.Garcia, Hursh (5), Motte (6), Krol (7), Vizcaino (8), Johnson (9) and K.Suzuki. W_Hursh 1-0. L_Cain 3-7. Sv_Johnson (14). HRs_San Francisco, Belt, Posey, Panik. Atlanta, Adams, Adams, Markakis, Phillips.
|New York
|100
|101
|000—3
|7
|1
|Los Angeles
|003
|000
|30x—6
|6
|1
Matz, Sewald (7), Blevins (7), Salas (7) and d'Arnaud; Ryu, Hatcher (6), Dayton (7), P.Baez (7), Avilan (8), Jansen (8) and A.Barnes. W_P.Baez 1-0. L_Sewald 0-2. Sv_Jansen (16). HRs_New York, Granderson, d'Arnaud. Los Angeles, Pederson, Turner, Hernandez.