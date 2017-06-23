  1. Home
Rolling sequoia: Idaho tree tied to John Muir set for move

By KEITH RIDLER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/23 15:27

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Workers in Boise, Idaho, will attempt to move a massive sequoia tree that's in the way of a downtown hospital's expansion plans.

The 10-story tall tree was sent to Boise as a small seedling by natural John Muir more than 100 years ago. On Friday workers will begin moving it two blocks to a new location.

The plan is to lift the sequoia Friday afternoon onto inflatable, rolling tubes. The tree is set to start moving at midnight Saturday on the rolling tubes and arrive at its new home Sunday.

St. Luke's Health System is spending $300,000 to move the largest sequoia in the state, rather than chopping it down and risking a public relations backlash.