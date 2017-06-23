  1. Home
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's solar-power brainwave was borrowed

By JILL COLVIN and JOSH BOAK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/23 15:26

President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting himself with the idea of building a Mexico border wall of solar panels. But that looks to be a borrowed brainwave.

An AP Fact Check finds that others promoted the notion of a solar wall back when he was criticizing the cost of solar power.

A number of misstatements stand out in his campaign-style speech in Iowa this week.

He called for legislation to deny welfare to immigrants for five years, for example. Such a moratorium has been in place for two decades.