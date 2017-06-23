BC-BBA--AL Standings

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/23 14:16
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 39 31 .557
Boston 40 32 .556
Tampa Bay 39 36 .520
Toronto 35 37 .486 5
Baltimore 35 37 .486 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 39 32 .549
Minnesota 36 34 .514
Kansas City 35 36 .493 4
Chicago 32 39 .451 7
Detroit 32 40 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 50 24 .676
Seattle 38 37 .507 12½
Los Angeles 38 38 .500 13
Texas 36 36 .500 13
Oakland 31 42 .425 18½

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0

Texas 11, Toronto 4

Houston 12, Oakland 9

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5

Seattle 9, Detroit 6

Friday's Games

Texas (Darvish 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-7)

Baltimore (Jimenez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 5-4)

L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-3) at Boston (Porcello 3-9)

Minnesota (Mejia 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5)

Oakland (Cotton 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-5)

Toronto (Happ 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 2-1)

Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4)

Houston (Musgrove 4-6) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-2)