BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|39
|31
|.557
|—
|Boston
|40
|32
|.556
|—
|Tampa Bay
|39
|36
|.520
|2½
|Toronto
|35
|37
|.486
|5
|Baltimore
|35
|37
|.486
|5
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|39
|32
|.549
|—
|Minnesota
|36
|34
|.514
|2½
|Kansas City
|35
|36
|.493
|4
|Chicago
|32
|39
|.451
|7
|Detroit
|32
|40
|.444
|7½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|24
|.676
|—
|Seattle
|38
|37
|.507
|12½
|Los Angeles
|38
|38
|.500
|13
|Texas
|36
|36
|.500
|13
|Oakland
|31
|42
|.425
|18½
___
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 0
Texas 11, Toronto 4
Houston 12, Oakland 9
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
L.A. Angels 10, N.Y. Yankees 5
Seattle 9, Detroit 6
|Friday's Games
Texas (Darvish 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-7)
Baltimore (Jimenez 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Archer 5-4)
L.A. Angels (Meyer 3-3) at Boston (Porcello 3-9)
Minnesota (Mejia 1-3) at Cleveland (Bauer 6-5)
Oakland (Cotton 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Pelfrey 3-5)
Toronto (Happ 2-4) at Kansas City (Junis 2-1)
Detroit (Fulmer 6-5) at San Diego (Perdomo 1-4)
Houston (Musgrove 4-6) at Seattle (Hernandez 2-2)