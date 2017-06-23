BC-BBA--AL Leaders,0431

TODAY'S MAJOR LEAGUE LEADERS

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Garcia, Chicago, .342; Judge, New York, .331; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, .326; Altuve, Houston, .323; Bogaerts, Boston, .322; Ramirez, Cleveland, .322; Castro, New York, .321; Hosmer, Kansas City, .305; Smoak, Toronto, .303; Correa, Houston, .303; 1 tied at .301.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 61; Springer, Houston, 54; Castro, New York, 52; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 52; Correa, Houston, 48; Altuve, Houston, 47; Gardner, New York, 47; Abreu, Chicago, 46; 3 tied at 45.

RBI_Cruz, Seattle, 58; Judge, New York, 54; Sano, Minnesota, 52; Garcia, Chicago, 51; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 51; Pujols, Los Angeles, 49; Upton, Detroit, 48; 5 tied at 47.

HITS_Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 94; Garcia, Chicago, 91; Castro, New York, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; Bogaerts, Boston, 87; Ramirez, Cleveland, 85; Abreu, Chicago, 83; Hosmer, Kansas City, 82; Andrus, Texas, 81; Judge, New York, 81; 1 tied at 79.

DOUBLES_Betts, Boston, 24; Lowrie, Oakland, 23; Ramirez, Cleveland, 23; Schoop, Baltimore, 21; Altuve, Houston, 20; Dickerson, Tampa Bay, 20; Lindor, Cleveland, 20; 6 tied at 18.

TRIPLES_Bogaerts, Boston, 4; Castellanos, Detroit, 4; Sanchez, Chicago, 4; 8 tied at 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 24; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 21; Springer, Houston, 21; Smoak, Toronto, 20; Gallo, Texas, 19; Moustakas, Kansas City, 19; Davis, Oakland, 18; Sano, Minnesota, 18; 4 tied at 17.

STOLEN BASES_Maybin, Los Angeles, 21; Andrus, Texas, 17; DeShields, Texas, 17; Dyson, Seattle, 17; Cain, Kansas City, 14; Buxton, Minnesota, 13; Simmons, Los Angeles, 13; Altuve, Houston, 12; Betts, Boston, 11; Pillar, Toronto, 11; 3 tied at 10.

PITCHING_Vargas, Kansas City, 10-3; Keuchel, Houston, 9-0; Sale, Boston, 9-3; Santana, Minnesota, 9-4; Carrasco, Cleveland, 8-3; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-1; Bundy, Baltimore, 7-6; Pineda, New York, 7-3; Sabathia, New York, 7-2; Stroman, Toronto, 7-4; 12 tied at 6.

ERA_Keuchel, Houston, 1.67; Vargas, Kansas City, 2.27; McCullers, Houston, 2.58; Sale, Boston, 2.85; Santana, Minnesota, 2.97; Severino, New York, 2.99; Carrasco, Cleveland, 2.99; Darvish, Texas, 3.35; Fulmer, Detroit, 3.45; Sabathia, New York, 3.47; 1 tied at 3.56.

STRIKEOUTS_Sale, Boston, 146; Archer, Tampa Bay, 122; Darvish, Texas, 99; Estrada, Toronto, 96; Severino, New York, 90; Bauer, Cleveland, 89; Carrasco, Cleveland, 89; McCullers, Houston, 89; Quintana, Chicago, 88; Verlander, Detroit, 86; 1 tied at 85.