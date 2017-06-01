IDF jet drops unexploded missile into Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the second incident in as many days for the Taiwanese military, an Indigenous Defense Fighter jet (經國號) fired off a missile which dropped straight into the Taiwan Strait below, reports said Friday.

On Thursday morning, two MIM-23 Hawk missiles fired from land in Pingtung County veered off course due to fuel combustion problems and were forced to explode within a restricted area, the military said.

In Friday morning’s incident, an IDF based at the Ching Chuan Kang (清泉剛) Air Force Base in Taichung fired off a locally made Sky Sword II (天劍二型) missile, but its engine failed to ignite, causing the missile to drop straight down into the water below.

The Air Force Command confirmed the reports and said an investigation was still looking into the cause of the latest mishap.

The Sky Sword II air-to-air missile was developed with United States assistance for the IDF and was first used in 1999. It has a maximum range of 60 kilometers.