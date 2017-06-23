NBA Draft Day Proposed Trades

Thursday

1) Chicago traded G Jimmy Butler and the rights to Justin Patton, c, Creighton (No. 16) to Minnesota for G Zach LaVine, G Kris Dunn and the rights to Lauri Markkanen, f, Arizona (No. 7).

2) Sacramento traded the rights to Zach Collins, c, Gonzaga (No. 10) to Portland for the rights to Justin Jackson, f, North Carolina (No. 15) and Harry Giles, c, Duke (No. 20).

3) Denver traded the rights to Donovan Mitchell, g, Louisville (No. 13) to Utah for F Trey Lyles and the rights to Tyler Lydon, f, Syracuse (No. 24).

4) Utah traded the rights to Tony Bradley, c, North Carolina (No. 28) to the L.A. Lakers for the rights to Josh Hart, g, Villanova (No. 30) and Thomas Bryant, c, Indiana (No. 42).

5) Charlotte traded the rights to Frank Jackson, g, Duke (No. 31) to New Orleans for the rights to Dwayne Bacon, f, Florida State (No. 40) and cash.

6) Brooklyn traded C Brook Lopez and the rights to Kyle Kuzma, f, Utah (No. 27) to the L.A. Lakers for G D'Angelo Russell and C Timofey Mozgov.

7) Orlando traded the rights to Ivan Rabb, f, California (No. 35) to Memphis for a 2019 second-round pick.

8) Chicago traded the rights to Jordan Bell, f, Oregon (No. 38) to Golden State for cash.

9) Orlando traded the rights to Anzejs Pasecniks, c, Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain) (No. 25) to Philadelphia for 2020 first- and second-round draft picks.

10) Houston traded the rights to Dillon Brooks, f, Oregon (No. 45) to Memphis for a future second-round draft pick.

11) New Orleans traded the rights to Edmond Sumner, g, Xavier (No. 52) to Indiana for financial considerations.