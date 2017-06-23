  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from Latin America, Caribbean

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/23 12:00

In this early Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, Aymaras hold up their hands to receive the first rays of sunlight in a New Year's ritual

In this Feb. 8, 2017 photo published June 19, 2017, Belen Torres poses for a portrait in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Torres was beaten by

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, chairs bearing portraits of people who were disappeared during the 1980's, sit empty in a cerem

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, a group of dogs with disabilities run with the help of doggy wheelchairs on the Agua Dulce beach

In this Monday, June 19, 2017 photo, an anti-government demonstrator wearing a national flag as a cape, slips during clashes with secur

In this Thursday, June 22, 2017 photo, demonstrators run from advancing security forces who prevented the demonstrators from marching t

In this Wednesday, June 21, 2017 photo, a woman, while on her bicycle, is lifted and placed by police into a paddy wagon during a prote

In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, members of the federal police show a high relief plaque in the likeness of Adolf Hitler at Interpo

In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 photo, Puerto Rican musician Residente performs "El Aguate" during the debut of his solo tour, at the A

In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, a woman walks with her daughter past a mural depicting U.S. President Donald Trump straddling a ca

In this Friday, June 16, 2017 photo, a protestor rests inside a public art piece as he waits for the start of an "anti-imperialist" pro

This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the last week.

Members of Bolivia's Aymara indigenous group welcomed the first rays of sunlight on the Southern Hemisphere's winter solstice during a new year's ritual at the ruins of the ancient city of Tiwanaku.

In Guatemala, activists took portraits of people who disappeared during the country's civil war in the 1980s and taped them to chairs that then sat empty to mark the National Day of the Disappeared.

Police searching a hidden room in a house near Argentina's capital found what authorities believe is the biggest collection of Nazi artifacts in the country's history, including a bust relief of Adolf Hitler and magnifying glasses inside elegant boxes with swastikas.

The government of President Nicolas Maduro rejected U.S. calls for action by the international community to help resolve political unrest in Venezuela, which has been hit with more than two months of near daily protests fed by anger over triple-digit inflation, food shortages and a rise in crime.

Many Cuban exiles in Miami embraced President Donald Trump's announcement of a harder line for U.S. dealings with Cuba's communist government.

A special project by Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko produced portraits of women who have been victims of violence in Argentina, some displaying fresh bruises and others years-old scars.

___

This photo gallery was curated by photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City. On Twitter: @LatDesk

___

AP photographers and photo editors on Twitter: http://apne.ws/15Oo6jo