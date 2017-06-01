Events and activities for June 23 - 25

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Activities to whet any interest happening around Taipei this weekend.

One-time-only events

B46 will host the PopOpen Creative Mixer #1 Saturday from 5-12. The organizers hope this will be a space to organically introduce others to creative projects and have a good time. The event is free.

Food Taipei presents the 5-in1 Food Festival, a mega combination of five different food shows, this Friday and Saturday. There will be over 4,000 booths, including participants from over 36 countries at the Nangang Exhibition Center. Admission is NT$300 (US$10).

Californian comedian Jason Cheny will perform Live in Taipei Saturday night at Woolloomooloo Out West beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at the door are NT$500.

Peacestreet Community Center will hold All Day Yoga with Carolyn this Sunday, featuring different yoga and meditation styles, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is NT$1800.

The March Against Mining in Taroko (看見亞泥 搶救太魯閣) begins this Sunday at 3 p.m. The march will begin at the Executive Yuan then move toward Zhongshan South Road and end at Ketagalan Avenue. All are welcome to join.

The Taipei Department of Information and Tourism will host an all day party to celebrate Eid al-Fitr close to the Taipei Main Station, from 8-5. Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je will also be in attendance to pass out red envelopes to lucky participants, an Eid al-Fitr custom similar to Chinese New Year. The Festival will include a halal market, live performances, and a singing contest. Indonesian dangdut singers Fitri Carlina and Septi Vhanesa, will headline the concert.

Summer Parties

The Free Craft Beer & BBQ Summer Rooftop Session, Vol 1 kicks off this Saturday from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. at the Taipei Artist's Village. Drink vendors include East Drinks West, East Side Cold Brew, and Moosehead Taiwan. Food vendors include Texas Tom's and Quantum Tacos. Music by DJ Resident Soul.

The Oasis Pool Party 2017 Kickoff begins this Saturday at the Grand Hyatt Taipei at noon. This is the first of Oasis' three summer parties this year. Click for ticket prices.