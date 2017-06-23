Man commits suicide after shooting three in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- A man committed suicide after allegedly firing shots at a woman and two men, who have all been confirmed dead, near Zhongli District, Taoyuan last night.

The suspect, Chang, estimated to be in his 20s, allegedly broke into a commercial building and gunned down three people in an office on the eighth floor between 8-9 p.m. last night, according to Taoyuan police. All three victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Before entering the office, Chang encountered an employee of the company surnamed Yang, who ran away to hide in another room and called the police. He said that he found his colleagues lying in a pool of blood when he went back to the office after the suspect had left the scene.

Chang left the scene right after and was cornered at the area near the building by officers of the Taoyuan Police Department Zhongli Precinct, who received reports about gunshots at around 9 p.m.

The suspect shot himself when the police approached and was sent to Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare for treatment. He has been confirmed dead this morning at around 10 a.m., according to the hospital.

Further investigation is still in progress.