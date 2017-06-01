Foxconn announces $10 billion 'Flying Eagle Plan' to move plants to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group chairman and CEO, Terry Gou (郭台銘), announced yesterday at the annual shareholder's meeting plans to spend over US$10 billion on American expansion projects come August.

The American investment scheme, dubbed the "Flying Eagle Plan" (飛鷹計畫), will potentially move Foxconn's display production plants to the U.S.

Factories and offices will be constructed in a minimum of three states. Seven potential states have been named so far: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin. Foxconn representatives are still working on deals with the White House, state governors, and other officials, including Gou's previous two meetings with President Trump.

The new factories are estimated to create 30,000 - 50,000 new jobs. Foxconn first announced plans to establish monitor factories in the U.S. last January.

When asked why Gou wants to move operations to the U.S. at the meeting, Gou replied that Foxconn already has one factory in the U.S. and that many Foxconn employees come from the U.S. to work in Taiwan. Further, Gou lived in the U.S. for 11 years and is "no stranger" to the American way.

Currently, the Macbook Pro is produced at a Foxconn factory in Austin, TX.

Others have speculated that the move is a reaction to President Trump's wish "to get Apple to build their damn computers and things in this country instead of other countries."

The Flying Eagle Plan was announced alongside Toshiba's decision to not sell their computer chips to Foxconn.