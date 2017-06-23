2017 NBA Draft Selections

Draft: June 22, Brooklyn, N.Y. FIRST ROUND

1. Philadelphia (from Brooklyn through Boston), Markelle Fultz, g, Washington.

2. L.A. Lakers, Lonzo Ball, g, UCLA.

3. Boston (from Sacramento through Philadelphia), Jayson Tatum, f, Duke.

4. Phoenix, Josh Jackson, f, Kansas.

5. Sacramento (from Philadelphia), De'Aaron Fox, g, Kentucky.

6. Orlando, Jonathan Isaac, f, Florida State.

7. a-Minnesota, Lauri Markkanen, f, Arizona.

8. New York, Frank Ntilikina, g, Strasbourg (France).

9. Dallas, Dennis Smith Jr., g, N.C. State.

10. b-Sacramento (from New Orleans), Zach Collins, c, Gonzaga.

11. Charlotte, Malik Monk, g, Kentucky.

12. Detroit, Luke Kennard, g, Duke.

13. c-Denver, Donovan Mitchell, g, Louisville.

14. Miami, Bam Adebayo, f, Kentucky.

15. b-Portland, Justin Jackson, f, North Carolina.

16. a-Chicago, Justin Patton, c, Creighton.

17. Milwaukee, D.J. Wilson, f, Michigan.

18. Indiana, TJ Leaf, f, UCLA.

19. Atlanta, John Collins, f, Wake Forest.

20. b-Portland (from Memphis through Denver and Cleveland), Harry Giles, c, Duke.

21. Oklahoma City, Terrance Ferguson, g, Adelaide 36ers (Australia).

22. Brooklyn (from Washington), Jarrett Allen, c, Texas.

23. Toronto (from L.A. Clippers through Milwaukee), OG Anunoby, f, Indiana.

24. c-Utah, Tyler Lydon, f, Syracuse.

25. Orlando (from Toronto), Anzejs Pasecniks, c, Herbalife Gran Canaria (Spain).

26. Portland (from Cleveland), Caleb Swanigan, f, Purdue.

27. Brooklyn (from Boston), Kyle Kuzma, f, Utah.

28. d-L.A. Lakers (from Houston), Tony Bradley, c, North Carolina.

29. San Antonio, Derrick White, g, Colorado.

30. d-Utah (from Golden State), Josh Hart, g, Villanova.

Proposed Trades

a-Traded to Chicago.

b-Traded to Portland.

c-Traded to Utah.

d-Traded to Utah.