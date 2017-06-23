Raptors select Anunoby with 23rd overall pick

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Raptors have selected Indiana forward O.G. Anunoby with the 23rd overall pick in the NBA draft on Thursday.

The 2.03 meter (6-foot-8) Anunoby averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 56.3 percent from the field in an injury-shortened sophomore year at Indiana.

The 19-year-old played just 16 games before suffering a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 18.

Born in London, England, the athletic combo forward gives Toronto a physical presence around the rim, as well as some roster flexibility with forwards Serge Ibaka, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson all unrestricted free agents this summer.

Anunoby's brother, Chigbo, has been signed by several NFL teams, including Cleveland and Minnesota, though the defensive tackle has yet to play a regular-season game.

Toronto originally acquired the 23rd pick along with the draft rights to Norman Powell from Milwaukee in 2015 for Greivis Vasquez. The pick originally belonged to the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Raptors sent their own pick (25th overall) to Orlando back in February as part of the trade for Ibaka.

They also shipped this year's second-round pick to Phoenix in February to help complete the trade for Tucker.

The Raptors went into the draft without a general manager after Jeff Weltman left last month to become president of the Orlando Magic.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he has made his mind up on a replacement, but held off making the announcement until after the draft.

Toronto is coming off a franchise-best fourth straight playoff appearance following a 51-31 season, its second consecutive 50-win season.