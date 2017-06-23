74-year-old Italian nun granted Taiwanese citizenship

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- An Italian nun was granted Taiwanese citizenship and a Taiwanese ID card on June 19, over 50 years after she arrived in the country.

At the age of 22, Sister Maristella Piergianni first arrived in Taiwan after a month-long voyage by ship from her native Italy. Over the next three decades, she served in Hsinchu County's Jianshi Township, Chiayi and New Taipei.

In 1992, she was appointed as the head of the healthcare group at a special education center in Hsinchu City, where she served for the next 12 years. She then served as president of the Missionary Sisters Del Sacro Costato, also in Hsinchu City.

Since 2014, Piergianni has cared for mentally challenged children at the St. Joseph Social Welfare Foundation.

"I've always wished that I could become a Taiwanese," said Piergianni as she thanked the city of Hsinchu for its assistance with the naturalization process. She said that she will continue to contribute to the social welfare of Hsinchu City, "until the day God calls for her."

Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) on Thursday thanked Piergianni for her efforts in caring for children with mental disabilities in Hsinchu and around Taiwan over the past 50 years.

Piergianni is one among a few new beneficiaries of a recent change in the Nationality Act which allows foreigners who made special contributions to the country to receive a Taiwanese ID without having to abandon their original citizenship. Most foreigners still have to drop their nationality, but only within a year after having acquired Taiwan citizenship, instead of before that, as was the case in the past.

Last week, Taiwan's Ministry of the Interior (MOI) is proposed the streamlining of the naturalization application process to enable foreigners awarded for a special contribution to be able to obtain a Taiwanese ID card within 10 days.