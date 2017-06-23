NHL considering penalty for failed challenge for offside

CHICAGO (AP) — The NHL is considering issuing a minor penalty for a failed coach's challenge for offside.

The penalty would be instead of losing a timeout for a failed challenge under the current rules. The league's general managers discussed the possible change at a meeting Thursday ahead of this weekend's NHL draft in Chicago.

Replay reviews for possible offside have attracted attention in the playoffs the past two years. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan got a Nashville goal wiped out in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final in May. St. Louis star Vladimir Tarasenko had a playoff goal wiped out by a razor-thin offside ruling during a series against Chicago in 2016.

NHL executive Colin Campbell says the next stop for the possible rule change is the league's competition committee.