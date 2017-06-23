'Warrior Circuits' to woo tourists to India

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Indian government is planning to promote destinations that are associated with "warriors."

According to Press Trust of India, the tourism ministry has already planned a Warrior Circuit, on the lines of the Krishna and Ramayana Circuits launched last year, promoting regions linked to epic heroes.

"Such warriors would be identified from the Jat belt of Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, from the northeast states as well as from South India," a ministry official said.

As per plan, a part of the Greater Noida-based Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya institute of Archaeology, under the ministry of culture, will be turned into a museum for a local Gujjar warrior, the official said.

Stories of bravery are also being identified in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, where three museums are proposed to be set up.

"The circuits will mark many warriors who fought the Mughals such as Shivaji. There is also Lachit Borphukan, who fought the Mughals in Saraighat in Assam." said the official.

Another battle in history whose protagonists are going to find a place in the circuit are those who were involved in the Kakori conspiracy.

The looting of a train near Kakori in Lucknow in August 1925 became known as the Kakori conspiracy. The looters comprised several people involved in the Indian independence movement. A memorial to those revolutionaries exists in the town.

If the project outlay for the other circuits are anything to go by, the Warrior Circuit, if approved and put in place, is likely to boost tourism in the areas earmarked.

The tourism ministry had launched the Swadesh Darshan Scheme in 2014-15 to develop theme-based tourist circuits in the country. Under this scheme, 13 thematic circuits have been identified for development. They include the Buddhist Circuit, North-East India Circuit, Coastal Circuit, Himalayan Circuit and Krishna Circuit.

Apart from these, the ministry has in mind a Desert Circuit, Eco Circuit, Wildlife Circuit, Tribal Circuit, Rural Circuit, Spiritual Circuit, Ramayana Circuit and Heritage Circuit.