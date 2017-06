Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Minimum pension for retired civil servants at NT$31,260 per month.

@China Times: 7 officers, airmen in Songshan Air Force Base take military plane to Penghu for sex.

@Liberty Times: Minimum pension for retired civil servants at NT$31,260 per month.

@Apple Daily: 3 dead in downtown Chungli shooting; gunman in critical condition after suicide attempt.

@Economic Daily News: Hon Hai expects more growth this year.

@Commercial Times: Hon Hai's plan on U.S. investment under way.