Best NHL expansion team ever?: Vegas might have the cards

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley has repeatedly said he wants to win the Stanley Cup within the first six years of his new team's existence.

After Vegas came away with a jackpot from the expansion draft, Foley's franchise goalie is even bolder.

"Let's do it earlier," Marc-Andre Fleury said Thursday. "Why wait six years? I don't know where I'll be in six years. Right away our goal has to be to get good, to improve and to go out there."

Vegas shouldn't start blocking off the Strip for the parade just yet, but Sin City's new team is holding a remarkable hand after general manager George McPhee's 37-player haul from the expansion draft and several subsequent trades.

Nashville general manager David Poile is among many hockey observers who think the Golden Knights have the ingredients for the most competitive expansion team in league history. From Fleury on out, Vegas already has a solid NHL roster with a sturdy blue line and four lines of capable forwards.

What they don't have is the game-changing playmakers and goal-scorers that separate decent teams from great ones, but they've got a plan for that, too: Vegas will add even more top-shelf talent Friday in the draft in Chicago, where McPhee holds three first-round picks, including the sixth overall.

The players who have already arrived in Vegas realize that although they're starting over, they aren't starting from scratch.

"They put a great group together," said forward Reid Duke, who became the Golden Knights' first player when he signed as a free agent in March. "You never really know what to expect, but they made some big splashes. Got a lot of good players, a lot of good picks. It's nice to see that they are not only building for right now, but the future, too. They've got some smart guys up there, and they know exactly what they are doing."

McPhee continued his moves Thursday, swinging two trades to add draft picks in place of claimed players who might not have made the Golden Knights' roster. Vegas shipped defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk and a seventh-round pick next year to Carolina for Pittsburgh's second-round pick this year, and then traded David Schlemko to Montreal for a fifth-round pick in 2019.

After Foley paid $500 million to the league as an expansion fee, the Golden Knights were given favorable franchise-building terms explicitly designed to give them a better chance to be competitive more quickly than the new teams of the previous 25 years.

Instead of forcing Vegas fans to watch several years of plodding franchise-building, the NHL wants the Golden Knights to be decent from the start.

Can they be the best expansion team ever? It's quite possible.

The NHL added nine franchises between 1991 and 2001, and no team did better than the Florida Panthers, who went 33-34-17 and racked up an expansion team-record 83 points in the 1993-94 season. The NHL still had ties in 1994, so teams didn't pick up extra points through shootout wins.

All but four teams in the Western Conference recorded more than 83 points last season. An 84-point season would have put the Golden Knights in sixth place in an eight-team Pacific Division last season, ahead of Arizona and Vancouver.

The Golden Knights aren't ready to make any predictions yet, but once they get together in Vegas for the first time under coach Gerard Gallant, they'll start to figure out just how good they can be.

That transition to the desert will be easier for some Golden Knights: Deryk Engelland has lived in Las Vegas in the offseason for a decade.

"We'll get our numbers out there for guys to reach out if they need anything, if it's a place to crash, to see outside the Strip and come look for places (to live) or whatnot," Engelland said. "Definitely ready for that part of it."

The milestones will keep coming for the Golden Knights throughout the summer while they build toward the first game in franchise history in Dallas on Oct. 6, followed by their home debut Oct. 10 against the Coyotes.

Vegas' first player development camp starts Tuesday.

"It's a different situation for everybody in here to come into a team where there is no team," said defenseman Jason Garrison, claimed from Tampa Bay. "It's the first team. You just want to establish a friendship and a culture right away, and it starts right now and leads into training camp and continues forward to the first game."

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Greg Beacham on Twitter: www.twitter.com/gregbeacham

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey