Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gets a sumo lesson in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got a quick lesson in the ancient sport of sumo during a visit to Japan.

Brady, who visited China and Japan this week on a tour promoting football, stopped in at the Sakaigawa sumo stable in Tokyo on Thursday and stepped into the ring with sumo wrestler Goeido.

The pair took turns pushing each other from one end of the ring to the other.

The 39-year-old Brady, who led the Patriots to the Super Bowl title last season, described the opportunity to learn about sumo as 'incredible" while adding that the wrestlers are "very strong" and are "strong in mind and body."

"For them to welcome me means very much to me," Brady was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency. "It's hard to describe in words how special that was."

Goeido, a 31-year-old winner of last September's Autumn Grand Sumo tournament, said of the NFL superstar: "He has a lot of explosive power. I feel energized. It's stimulating to have an opportunity to come in contact with athletes from a different sport."