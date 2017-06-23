WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

BKN--NBA Draft

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia 76ers have selected guard Markelle Fultz with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Fultz averaged 23.2 points last season at Washington, tops among freshmen, and added 5.9 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game, the only Division I player to reach those stats. By Brian Mahoney. SENT: 242 words, the Latest. Will be updated.

CAR--F1-AZERBAIJAN GP-HAMILTON

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton seems to like the idea of competing for archrival Ferrari one day. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 340 words.

— With:

— CAR--F1-Mercedes-Bottas — Valtteri Bottas remains uncertain about his Mercedes future. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 330 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-Ferrari-Raikkonen — Raikkonen prepared to sacrifice himself to help Vettel. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 320 words, photos.

— CAR--F1-Sauber-Ericsson — Sauber driver Ericsson dismisses talk of favoritism in team. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 330 words, photos.

CRI--ICC-MEMBERSHIP

The rise of Afghanistan and Ireland in the ranks of international cricket gathers pace when they ae voted in as full ICC members, meaning they can play test matches against the world's elite countries. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 440 words, photos.

TEN--GERRY WEBER OPEN

HALLE, Germany — Eight-time champion Roger Federer defeats Germany's Mischa Zverev 7-6 (4), 6-4 to book his quarterfinal place at the Gerry Weber Open. SENT: 140 words, photos.

TEN--AEGON CLASSIC

BIRMINGHAM, England — World No. 5 Elina Svitolina suggests she might withdraw from Wimbledon with a foot injury after a surprise second-round loss at the Aegon Classic. SENT: 430 words, photos.

TEN--QUEEN'S

LONDON — The unheralded Australians who blew open the draw at Queen's with first-round wins over Andy Murray and Milos Raonic come back down to earth. SENT: 280 words, photos.

GLF--TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Jordan Spieth hits a wedge to four feet for birdie on the final hole for a 7-under 63 and a one-stroke lead in the Travelers Championship. By Pat Eaton-Robb. SENT:

RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-FRANCE

If Springboks coach Allister Coetzee is as relieved as South African rugby fans are, he's hidden it well. Having won successive tests for the first time in nearly a year, and put an end for now to a drastic slump, Coetzee's assessment of South Africa's series win over France has been clearly cautious. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 550 words, photo.

SOC--CONFED CUP-GERMANY-CHILE

KAZAN, Russia — Alexis Sanchez becomes Chile's all-time leading scorer as they are held by Germany to 1-1 in the Confederations Cup. Both teams are in good position to advance to the semifinals. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--CONFED CUP-CAMEROON-AUSTRALIA

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — The forward whose title-winning goal carried Cameroon to the Confederations Cup couldn't find one when the African champion needed him again. Cameroon was creative but wasteful in drawing with Australia 1-1. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OTHER STORIES:

— GLF--BMW International Open — Sergio Garcia 2 strokes off lead. SENT: 150 words.

— GLF--LPGA-Miyazato — Ai Miyazato relaxed on course in final season on LPGA Tour. By Kurt Voigt. SENT: 440 words, photos.

