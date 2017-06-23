AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, June 23
thru 25, Halle, Germany — tennis, ATP, Gerry Weber Open.
thru 25, London — tennis, ATP, Aegon Championships.
thru 25, Birmingham, England — tennis, WTA, Aegon Classic.
thru 25, Munich — golf, European Tour, BMW International Open.
thru 25, Cromwell, Connecticut — golf, US PGA Tour, The Travelers.
thru 25, Mallorca, Spain — tennis, WTA, Mallorca Open.
Port of Spain, Trinidad — cricket, West Indies vs. India, 1st ODI.
Taunton, England — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 2nd T20.
thru 25, Rogers, Arkansas — golf, US LPGA Tour, Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.
Apia, Samoa — rugby, Samoa vs. Wales.
|SATURDAY, June 24
Auckland, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 1st test.
Johannesburg — rugby, South Africa vs. France, 3rd test.
Brisbane, Australia — rugby, Australia vs. Italy.
Tokyo — rugby, Japan vs. Ireland, 2nd test.
Suva, Fiji — rugby, Fiji vs. Scotland.
Hamilton, Ontario — rugby, Canada vs. United States.
San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina — rugby, Argentina vs. Georgia.
thru 27, Bermuda — sailing, America's Cup: United States vs. New Zealand.
Russia — football, Confederations Cup: New Zealand vs. Portugal, Mexico vs. Russia.
|SUNDAY, June 25
Baku, Azerbaijan — auto racing, F1, Azerbaijan GP.
Port of Spain, Trinidad — cricket, West Indies vs. India, 2nd ODI.
Cardiff, Wales — cricket, England vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.
Russia — football, Confederations Cup: Germany vs. Cameroon, Chile vs. Australia.
|MONDAY, June 26
thru July 23, England — cricket, Women's World Cup.
thru July 1, Antalya, Turkey — tennis, ATP, Antalya Cup.
thru July 1, Eastbourne, England — tennis, ATP-WTA, Aegon International.
|TUESDAY, June 27
Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Hurricanes vs. British and Irish Lions.
|WEDNESDAY, June 28
Kazan, Russia — football, Confederations Cup semifinal.
|THURSDAY, June 29
thru July 2, Paris — golf, European Tour, French Open.
thru July 2, Potomac, Maryland — golf, US PGA Tour, Quicken Loans National.
Sochi, Russia — football, Confederations Cup semifinal.
|FRIDAY, June 30
North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. India, 3rd ODI.
thru July 2, Poland — auto racing, WRC, Polish Rally.
thru July 2, Olympia Fields, Illinois — golf, US LPGA Tour, Women's PGA Championship.
Toledo, Ohio — boxing, Robert Easter Jr. vs. Denis Shafikov for Easter's IBF lightweight title.
|SATURDAY, July 1
Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, New Zealand vs. British and Irish Lions, 2nd test.
thru 23, France — cycling, Tour de France.
Paris — athletics, Diamond League.
|SUNDAY, July 2
North Sound, Antigua — cricket, West Indies vs. India, 4th ODI.
St. Petersburg, Russia — football, Confederations Cup final.
Brisbane, Australia — boxing, Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn for Pacquiao's WBO welterweight title; Jerwin Ancajas vs. Teiru Kinoshita for Ancajas' IBF super flyweight title.