Ex-Canada ski coach found guilty on 37 charges in sex trial

SAINT-JEROME, Quebec (AP) — A Quebec judge has found a former high-performance Canadian ski coach guilty of 37 charges related to the exploitation and sexual assault of young female students, calling him a sexual predator.

Bertrand Charest's crimes took place more than 20 years ago as he trained aspiring professional downhill skiers. Some of the offences took place both before and during Charest's stint with Alpine Canada's women's development team between 1996 and 1998.

Quebec court Judge Sylvain Lepine issued his ruling Thursday.

The 12 complainants said they were abused between 1991 and 1998 in Quebec as well as other locations such as Whistler, British Columbia, New Zealand and the United States. All but one was under age 18 at the time of the offenses, with the youngest being 12.