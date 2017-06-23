Chile police declassify World War II-era files on Nazi plots

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — The Chilean equivalent of the FBI has declassified World War II-era files that show Nazi agents in the South American country's main port of Valparaiso plotted to destroy the Panama Canal.

According to the files released by Chile's investigations police, the force's counterintelligence unit thwarted the plan after it detained the people leading it in Valparaiso. No other details were provided.

The head of Chile's investigations police said Thursday that the Department 50 unit also dismantled two Nazi espionage networks in Chile at the time.

The files from 1937-1944 were put in display at ceremony in the Chilean capital. The documents can also be accessed online.