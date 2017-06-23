Gerry Weber Open Results

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Results Thursday in the Gerry Weber Open at Gerry Weber Stadion:

Singles Second Round

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Kei Nishikori (3), Japan, 3-2 retired.

Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.

Florian Mayer, Germany, def. Lucas Pouille (6), France, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3.

Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Doubles Quarterfinals

Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.

Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Andre Begemann and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 10-5.

Fabrice Martin, France, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, 7-6 (7), 6-3.