Gerry Weber Open Results

HALLE, Germany (AP) — Results Thursday in the Gerry Weber Open at Gerry Weber Stadion:
|Singles
|Second Round
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Kei Nishikori (3), Japan, 3-2 retired.
Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Mikhail Youzhny, Russia, 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.
Florian Mayer, Germany, def. Lucas Pouille (6), France, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-3.
Roger Federer (1), Switzerland, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
|Doubles
|Quarterfinals
Lukasz Kubot, Poland, and Marcelo Melo (1), Brazil, def. Roberto Bautista Agut and David Ferrer, Spain, 6-1, 6-4.
Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Rajeev Ram (2), United States, def. Andre Begemann and Tim Puetz, Germany, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (5), 10-5.
Fabrice Martin, France, and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Horia Tecau (3), Romania, 7-6 (7), 6-3.