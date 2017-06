Aegon Classic Results

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Results Thursday in the Aegon Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club:

Singles Second Round

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Elina Svitolina (2), Ukraine, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

Garbine Muguruza (6), Spain, def. Alison Riske, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Kristina Mladenovic (5), France, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Johanna Konta (4), Britain, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles First Round

Lucie Safarova and Barbora Strycova (1), Czech Republic, def. Jacqueline Cako, United States, and Aleksandrina Naydenova, Bulgaria, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals

Raquel Atawo and Christina McHale, United States, def. Abigail Spears, United States, and Katarina Srebotnik (2), Slovenia, walkover.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua (4), Australia, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, and Garbine Muguruza, Spain, 6-3, 6-1.