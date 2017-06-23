Egypt winger Mohamed Salah back in England at Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Egypt winger Mohamed Salah will get another chance to prove himself in the English Premier League after sealing a move to Liverpool from Roma on Thursday.

Financial details weren't disclosed but sections of the British media reported that Liverpool paid 39 million euros ($43.5 million) for Salah. At current exchange rates, he is the second most expensive signing by Liverpool in British pounds after Andy Carroll, who cost 35 million pounds (then $56 million).

The 25-year-old Salah made just six league starts during his time playing for Chelsea from February 2014 to February 2015 before being sent on loan first to Fiorentina and then Roma.

Roma eventually signed Salah permanently and he was one of Serie A's top performers last season, scoring 15 goals and setting up 11 others.

Now he is back in England with Liverpool, which said Salah has signed a long-term contract and will officially join on July 1. The Reds have also signed striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea this offseason as manager Juergen Klopp looks to strengthen his attacking options ahead of his team's attempts to qualify for the Champions League through the playoff round in August.

Liverpool finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

Salah has 29 goals in 52 appearances for Egypt.