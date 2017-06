Aegon Championships Results

LONDON (AP) — Results Thursday at the Queen's Club:

Singles Second Round

Marin Cilic (4), Croatia, def. Stefan Kozlov, United States, 6-0, 6-4.

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 6-2, 6-2.

Feliciano Lopez, Spain, def. Jeremy Chardy, France, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Doubles Quarterfinals

Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Bob and Mike Bryan (4), United States, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-6.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, and Marcin Matkowski, Poland, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 7-6 (9), 1-6, 10-8.

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Bruno Soares (3), Brazil, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-6.