White House: Trump to sign VA accountability bill on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will sign a bill Friday to make it easier to fire Department of Veterans Affairs employees.

The measure has broad bipartisan support and is part of an effort encouraged by Trump to fix an agency that provides health care and other services to millions of veterans. The bill was prompted by a 2014 scandal at the Phoenix VA medical center, where some veterans died while waiting for care.

Trump promised as a candidate to fire VA employees "who let our veterans down."

VA Secretary David Shulkin supports the measure. The bill cleared the House last week by a vote of 368-55, and the Senate by voice vote.

Trump is to sign the measure during a ceremony in the White House East Room.