Family: Peter Tosh's son left in coma following jail beating

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The family of the late reggae icon Peter Tosh is seeking answers after they say his son was left in a coma following an attack in a New Jersey jail.

Jawara McIntosh's family say he has been hospitalized since suffering traumatic brain injuries in the attack in February at the Bergen County jail.

He was serving a six-month sentence after pleading guilty to marijuana possession.

Attorney Jasmine Rand said Thursday the family has filed notice that it plans to sue and also wants the U.S. Justice Department to investigate.

A spokesman for the county sheriff's office said he was not immediately able to comment.

McIntosh, of Boston, was arrested in June 2013 after police said they found more than 65 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car.