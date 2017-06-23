South Carolina's last Confederate flag remains in a box

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly two years after South Carolina lawmakers promised to publicly display the final Confederate flag removed from Statehouse grounds, the banner still sits in a box in a museum.

That's because the Legislature hasn't provided any money for a new display.

Allen Robeson is executive director of the State Museum's Confederate Relic Room. He initially requested nearly $4 million for a high-tech project that would include the flag, along with screens displaying pictures or names of Civil War dead.

He's now asking for $200,000 to convert two museum offices into a display room.

Lawmakers passed a bill in July 2015 permanently removing the flag from in front of the Statehouse. They did so in response to the killings of nine black parishioners by a white supremacist who had posed with pictures of the banner.