Connecticut native Stegmaier takes early lead at Travelers

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut native Brett Stegmaier shot a 6-under 64 to tie Johnson Wagner for the early lead on opening day of the Travelers Championship.

The 33-year-old Stegmaier made five birdies on his front nine, but bogeyed his final hole. He made grew up about 25 miles from the course in Madison.

Wagner made birdies on four of his first six holes.

Rory McIlroy, playing for the first time at TPC River Highlands, shot a 67. The No. 3 golfer in the world started on the back nine and his lone bogey came on No. 18 when he missed a 13-foot birdie putt by 3 feet, then lipped the cup on his par attempt.

The tournament's strong field includes McIlroy, fourth-ranked Jason Day and No. 6 Jordan Spieth.

Day shot a 72. Spieth birdied his first two holes.