World Court opinion sought on UK-Mauritius islands dispute

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution asking the International Court of Justice for an advisory opinion on a dispute between Mauritius and the United Kingdom over the Chagos Islands. Those include Diego Garcia, where the United States has a major military base.

The resolution, strongly backed by African and nonaligned nations, was adopted Thursday by a vote of 94-15 with 65 abstentions.

Mauritius' Defense Minister Anerood Jugnauth told the assembly that Britain unlawfully took the Chagos Archipelago from Mauritius in 1965, three years before the island nation gained independence. He criticized Mauritius' "dismemberment."

Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft strongly opposed the resolution, insisting the United Kingdom has sovereignty and reiterating that the Chagos Islands will be returned to Mauritius once they are no longer required for military purposes.