Cameroon, Australia draw 1-1 at Confederations Cup

By GRAHAM DUNBAR , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/23 00:56

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Cameroon and Australia drew 1-1 on Thursday in a physical game that left both teams facing early exits from the Confederations Cup.

The result extends a winless run at FIFA tournaments for two teams that each lost their opening game in Russia and all three matches at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Cameroon took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa deftly flicked the ball over advancing Australia goalkeeper Mat Ryan after running on to a lofted long pass.

The goal was loudly cheered by Russian fans who led chants of Cam-ay-roon in the second half trying to help lift the African champion to victory.

Australia captain Mark Milligan leveled the score from the penalty spot in the 60th minute. The decision to penalize a trip on wing-back Alex Gersbach was confirmed by a video review shown on the stadium screens.

Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar spurned three clear chances in the second half.

The favorites to advance from Group B, Germany and Chile, play later on Thursday in Kazan.

Cameroon faces Germany in the final group game on Sunday, when Australia plays Chile.