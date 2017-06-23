Summer of Slime: DIY goo takes over tweens' lives

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Call this The Summer of Slime.

The slime trend is probably happening right now in your home, if you live with a tween girl. Or maybe it's on your phone, in endless video loops that crackle and pop on Instagram and YouTube.

Glue, baking soda and contact lens solution are all it takes to make satisfyingly stretchy slime. Some recipes call for Borax (although concerns over chemical burns have led some goo-makers to substitute other ingredients), shaving cream or Tide laundry detergent.

There are even legions of slime-trepreneurs who sell the goo online.