$120 million fine proposed for travel-deal robocalls

NEW YORK (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission is proposing a $120 million fine for a scheme that appeared to trick consumers into buying vacation packages that were not what they had expected.

The agency says Miami resident Adrian Abramovich, through his companies, dialed up consumers with calls that appeared as though they were from the same area code. People who picked up the phone heard a recording saying they could get a vacation package from well-known travel companies like Marriott, Expedia, Hilton and TripAdvisor. Instead, unaffiliated call centers then pushed low-quality travel deals.

The agency says Abramovich's companies made nearly 97 million robocalls from October-December 2016.

The FCC says the $120 million penalty is the largest in its history.

The AP was not immediately able to reach Abramovich.