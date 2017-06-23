Body recovered of second New Jersey teen swept to sea

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of the second teenager who was swept away by a strong current while swimming off Atlantic City.

Police say a person walking on the beach on Thursday discovered the body of 15-year-old Ramon Quinn, of Pleasantville.

Authorities say Quinn attempted to rescue 16-year-old Kaliyah Hand, of Atlantic City, from a rip current as the teens swam on June 15. They were pulled under.

Hand's body was recovered on Monday in Margate, a few miles south of Atlantic City.

The teens went missing on the same day a 13-year-old girl and her 12-year-old cousin were rescued from a rip current in Belmar. The girls died.