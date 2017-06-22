NYC subway rider slashed after seat dispute

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a woman was slashed on the knee after a dispute with another passenger over a subway seat.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The slashing occurred around 6 a.m. Thursday at the Parkchester station in the Bronx.

The attacker got off the train, and police were looking for her.

It's not clear what the weapon was.

WCBS radio station (http://cbsloc.al/2rVq0nd ) says police have received nearly 50 reports of subway riders attacked with blades or other sharp objects so far this year. That compares to 38 for the same period last year.

