The Latest: North Korea detainee mourned at Ohio funeral

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on the death of a U.S. college student who was held by North Korea (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Mourners have paid their respects to an American college student who was detained in North Korea for over a year and died shortly after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

About 2,000 people packed into a school for Otto Warmbier's funeral Thursday in Wyoming, near Cincinnati. They heard stories about his life, rap music he listened to and his habit of shopping for sweaters at thrift stores. A bagpiper played as the casket was carried to a hearse, and mourners lined the street.

Warmbier's cause of death hasn't been determined. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after being sentenced to prison in North Korea last year.

He'd been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner.

___

10 a.m.

___

9:35 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says North Korea must be held accountable for what happened to an American college student who was detained there for over a year and died after being returned home to Ohio in a coma.

Ohio's Republican senator calls Otto Warmbier "an amazing young man" who shouldn't have been detained. Portman spoke Thursday outside Wyoming High School in Warmbier's hometown, where hundreds of people lined up early for a public memorial service. It was closed to the news media.

A coroner is trying to determine Warmbier's cause of death. Relatives say they were told the 22-year-old University of Virginia student had been in a coma since shortly after he was sentenced to prison in March 2016.

He'd been accused of trying to steal a propaganda banner.

___

3 a.m.

