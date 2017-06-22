Nishikori retires injured, Khachanov to play Rublev in Halle

Japan's Kei Nishikori returns a shot to Russia's Karen Khachanov during their match at the Gerry Weber Open tennis tournament, in Hall
HALLE, Germany (AP) — Third-seeded Kei Nishikori was forced to retire with an injury during his second-round match against Karen Khachanov at the Gerry Weber Open on Thursday.
The Japanese player was trailing 3-2 when he withdrew with a left hip problem.
Khachanov will next face Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals. Rublev, who received a wild-card for the grass-court tournament, defeated Mikhail Youzhny 6-0, 3-6, 6-3.