Leftist rebels in Colombia: Dutch journalists will be freed

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Leftist rebels say they will free two Dutch journalists kidnapped while reporting in a restive region of northeastern Colombia.

The National Liberation Army announced the impending release in a Tweet Thursday. It says they are in good health.

Cameraman Eugenio Follender and reporter Derk Bolt were working for a Dutch show called "Spoorloos" ("Without a Trace") when they disappeared Monday.

The show attempts to help people find long-lost blood relatives.

ELN leaders have been negotiating a peace accord with the government since earlier this year.

The rebels did not immediately take responsibility for the disappearances, but said that in a region so deeply afflicted by Colombia's armed conflict unfamiliar people are sometimes temporarily detained as a precautionary safety measure it called "natural for any insurgent force."