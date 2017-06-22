Vacation in Maine? Water, woods, the arts and adventure

Considering a summer vacation in Maine? The state has something for everyone, from beaches and lakes to mountains and woods, to adventures and the arts.

Acadia National Park is beautiful, but of course crowded in summer. You'll find fewer visitors in Baxter State Park, but a hike up Mount Katahdin, the terminus of the Appalachian Trail, is not for sissies.

Other adventures include whitewater rafting or a moose-watching trip.

The state has also hosted many famous artists and writers, so you can tour painter Winslow Homer's studio, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow's home or the house where Andrew Wyeth painted "Christina's World." What's to eat? Lobster rolls and chowder, of course. And don't forget shopping in Freeport, home to the L.L. Bean flagship.