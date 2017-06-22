Egypt urges closer cooperation among Nile basin nations

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's president has laid out concerns over his country's share of the Nile waters, urging leaders of the river's basin countries to work together toward a more efficient use of resources.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's Thursday comments were delivered at a "Nile Summit" held in Kampala, Uganda.

His comments reflected Egypt's alarm over the near completion of a massive dam in Ethiopia. Cairo fears it will slash its share of the river's waters. Addis Ababa denies this and says the dam is essential to its development.

El-Sissi said Egypt depends on the Nile for 97 percent of its water needs, "and that's the cause behind the wariness with which Egyptians handle any potentially negative effect on Egypt's water security."