Hints of some steps that may boost brain health in old age

WASHINGTON (AP) — Are you seeking steps to keep your brain healthy in old age?

There are no proven ways to stave off mental decline or dementia. But a new report says there are hints that exercise, controlling blood pressure and some forms of brain training might offer some help.

The report says that because there's no proof, the government shouldn't begin a public health campaign on possible strategies for aging brain health.

But the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says the public should be told the evidence is "encouraging" — though inconclusive — for those three strategies. That would help people decide whether to invest time and money on different interventions.

The panel isn't backing costly computer-based cognitive training programs, but urges research into what strategies might have lasting benefit.