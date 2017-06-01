Foxconn chief slams Toshiba deal as “high-tech scam”

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology Chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘) slammed Toshiba’s decision not to sell its chip unit to the Taiwanese company as a “high-tech scam” and publicly ripped up a newspaper reporting on the deal.

Foxconn, better known in Taiwan as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (鴻海精密工業), was one of several bidders for the Japanese chipmaker, but on Wednesday, Toshiba named an alliance between Bain Capital of the United States, Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ) and Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) as its preferred bidder.

Addressing a regular shareholder meeting at his company headquarters in New Taipei City Thursday, Gou first said the die had not yet been cast and changes were still possible.

He later derided Toshiba’s decision as a “high-tech scam” and blamed Japanese government bureaucrats for pushing the Toshiba Memory unit toward an uncertain future. They were taking revenge because he had not followed their advice during his takeover of Sharp Corporation last year, Gou said.

In the end, newspaper editors would rue their decision to put Hon Hai’s defeat on their frontpages Thursday, he said, ripping up a copy of the Chinese-language Commercial Times.

The tycoon said that accusations that Japanese technology would flow out of the country if he bought Toshiba Memory or that the origin of his funding was unclear were completely false. Gou also added that if he eventually still won the bid, he would set up a factory in the U.S. because that’s where the talent and the market were.

Hon Hai is known as one of the world’s top smartphone assemblers, in particular of Apple Inc. products, with a number of large factory towns in China.